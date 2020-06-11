SpaceX launch of Starlink satellites delayed until Saturday

article

A SpaceX launch initially set for Friday has now been delayed until Saturday.

The launch window is now set for 5:21 a.m. from Cape Canaveral.

The "Falcon 9 rocket" will carry up another batch of Starlink internet satellites. SpaceX's goal is to start offering broadband internet services to underserved and remote users in North America at some point later this year.

The Of Course I Still Love You drone ship will host a booster landing a few minutes after liftoff.

As of Thursday afternoon, the weather is at 70% "go," according to the 45th Weather Squadron. The concern is cumulus clouds around the Cape.

This will be Starlink's ninth mission. So far, over 500 satellites have been launched during the missions. SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019.

When the launch happens, you can watch it live on FOX 35 News.