SpaceX looks to launch ANASIS-II satellite on Monday at 5 p.m.

SpaceX is targeting Monday for Falcon 9’s launch of the ANASIS-II mission.

The rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The launch window opens at 5 p.m.

SpaceX will reuse a Falcon 9 booster that previously launched the Crew Dragon to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board.

The ANASIS-II mission will be the first dedicated communication satellite built for the South Korean government.

"Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the 'Just Read the Instructions' droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean," officials said on SpaceX's website. "The ANASIS-II spacecraft will deploy about 32 minutes after liftoff."

