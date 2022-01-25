SpaceX preparing for 2 launches this week

article

We are counting down to two SpaceX launches from Cape Canaveral this week.

The first one is Thursday night for Italy's COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-2) satellite. A Falcon 9 rocket will carry the satellite into orbit. CSG-2 is designed to provide critical data and emergency risk prevention.

Liftoff is set for 6:11 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Then on Saturday, there's a Falcon 9 launch set for 3 p.m. That rocket will send more Starlink satellites into orbit.

