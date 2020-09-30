SpaceX scrubs Starlink satellite launch, will try again Saturday

article

SpaceX aborted its Starlink satellite launch seconds before liftoff on Thursday.

The space company tweeted that it was "Standing down from today's Starlink mission due to an out of family ground system sensor reading."

The rocket was 'go for launch' when the countdown clock stopped with 18 seconds left to go.

The next scheduled date for liftoff is Saturday, October 3, at 8:29 a.m. The space company will send up approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network.

On Friday, October 2, SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch of GPS III Space Vehicle 04 is planned. Its mission for the Air Force is now set for liftoff at 9:43 p.m.

On Wednesday night, a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket launch was scrubbed.

ULA has been plagued with delays all week as the launch has been postponed multiple times since its original launch date of Sunday, Sept. 27.

Officials said they discovered a hydraulic leak in their ground system earlier this week, which resulted in delays. There were also issues with a retracting arm ahead of another attempted launch. Mother Nature has also prompted further delays.

Late Wednesday night, the Terminal Countdown Sequencer Rack (TCSR) called a hold at T-minus 7 seconds, according to ULA. TCSR controls the final 10 seconds of the countdown. The safety system worked as intended to stop the countdown if a problem is detected.

ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket will launch the NROL-44 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Liftoff will occur from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

