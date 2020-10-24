SpaceX to launch 15th batch of Starlink satellites on Saturday

article

SpaceX will try to launch its next Starlink satellite mission on Saturday morning after scrubbing it earlier this week.

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral at 11:31 a.m. carrying 60 satellites. This is the 15th Starlink mission to be sent to orbit.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

MORE NEWS: Crew-1 launch may be delayed

The company's first batch of Starlink satellites was sent into orbit on May 23rd, 2019.

You can watch the launch live when it happens on FOX 35 News.