SpaceX to launch batch of Starlink satellites into orbit: How to watch

You can catch a rocket launch during your lunchtime on Thursday!

SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:14 a.m. ET. The rocket will carry another batch of 53 Starlink satellites into orbit.

So far, SpaceX has launched over 2,300 Starlink satellites with many more to come. The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

When the launch happens, you can watch it at FOX35Orlando.com.