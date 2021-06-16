SpaceX to launch GPS satellite for U.S. Space Force on Thursday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - You'll be able to watch a rocket launch during lunchtime on Thursday.
SpaceX is getting ready to send up a rocket from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral.
The Falcon 9 will carry a GPS navigation satellite for the U.S. Space Force. The 15-minute launch window opens at 12:09 p.m.
This satellite is part of a next generation satellite constellation featuring upgraded, state-of-the-art technology, according to NASA.
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said that there is 70-percent chance for favorable weather on Thursday. There will be a few showers to watch for though.
According to Space News, this will be the first national security space mission to use a refurbished Falcon 9 booster.
