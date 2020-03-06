SpaceX to launch resupply mission to the ISS late Friday night

article

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off from Cape Canaveral on Friday night.

The uncrewed cargo craft from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida will carry more than 4,300 lbs. of supplies to the International Space Station.

"Falcon 9 static fire test complete — targeting March 6 launch from Pad 40 in Florida for Dragon’s twentieth resupply mission to the

@Space_Station," SpaceX tweeted earlier this week.

NASA says the weather is 60-percent favorable.

This launch will mark the final flight of "Dragon 1" -- which has been flying cargo to the ISS since 2012.

The launch is scheduled for 11:50 p.m.

You can watch the launch live as it happens on FOX 35!