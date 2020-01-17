SpaceX will try abort test launch on Sunday after weather delay earlier in the weekend

SpaceX is expected to do an abort test launch of its Dragon Crew capsule on Sunday morning.

The test was originally scheduled for Saturday morning but was scrubbed because of weather conditions. The company said that sustained winds and rough seas in the recovery area will keep the launch from happening. However, they said another attempt would be made on Sunday.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen as it is raised into a vertical position on the launch pad (Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images).

On Sunday morning, SpaceX confirmed that they are aiming to do the test at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Port Canaveral officials confirmed before 8 a.m. on Sunday that Jetty Park is at capacity and closed to vehicular traffic.

The launch is an important one for SpaceX and NASA as the commercial crew program continues into the phase that many officials describe as “the final dress rehearsal.” The astronauts will go through the steps they would take as if they were heading to the International Space Station (ISS), even going out onto the connector. However, they will not be inside the Dragon Crew capsule when it blasts off. Instead, two crash dummies will be in the seats.

The simulation on Sunday will mimic a disaster. For example, imagine the rocket is failing; imagine it’s about to catch on fire or blow up. At 84 seconds after ignition, the abort sequence starts. Everything is sensor-driven, so the computers should be able to tell that something is wrong and dangerous. Then, the rocket engines are killed, and the capsule’s thrusters kick-on with the goal of sending the capsule as far away as possible from the booster. For the descent, parachutes open with the goal of a gentle splashdown and recovery from a ship. Waves and winds at sea are also a factor for this test.

The anticipation and energy surrounding this launch are like a major league sports event for space fans. SpaceX has already proven the capsule can dock at the ISS. They are ahead of their direct competitor, Boeing, in that regard. If the abort test is successful, their lead becomes even stronger. However, the capsule exploded during a ground test of the separation capability last April. When two objects are conjoined, traveling at such an incredible speed and altitude, breaking them apart in a hurry is a nail-biting prospect.

A launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket that was scheduled for Monday has been moved to Tuesday. The launch is to include another batch of the SpaceX Starlink communication satellites. The launch window opens at 11:59 a.m. ET.

