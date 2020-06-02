SpaceX's next Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Wednesday night

SpaceX is getting ready for another launch but this one will not have humans on board.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday night, carrying Starlink satellites into space.

Spaceflight Now reports that the launch window opens at 8:55 p.m. but SpaceX is likely targeting 9:25 for liftoff.

SpaceX originally tried to send this batch of satellites into space before the manned launch but the weather did not permit.

