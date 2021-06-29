Suspect accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer to be extradited to Florida

The man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach officer in the head is in a jail cell in Georgia awaiting extradition to Florida.

Othal Wallace was taken into custody in Georgia over the weekend but his car was found in an Alachua County Home Depot parking lot. Deputies say it appears he tried to change the look of the car.

"It looked like there were some efforts to conceal the tags and had some visible damage," officials said.

Wallace's car will be taken back to Daytona Beach to be processed by investigators.

RELATED: Lemonade stand fundraiser held for Officer Jason Raynor

The officer, 26-year-old Jason Raynor, continues to fight for his life at Halifax Health Medical Center. Chief Jakari Young says Raynor is showing positive signs of improvement but has a long road to recovery. The community is now raising thousands of dollars to help Raynor's family.

Daytona Beach’s tow truck community is planning a fundraiser for Officer Raynor on Tuesday night. Truckers plan to meet to light up the France Tower at Halifax Health.

Officer Raynor has been at the hospital since he was shot in the head Wednesday night. A Daytona Beach police spokesperson says he remains in critical condition but has shown some positive signs. People have been reaching out to support Officer Raynor in big ways, including by donating to a GoFundMe which is almost at $300,000.

The tow truck fundraiser begins at 7 p.m.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on this story.

Advertisement



