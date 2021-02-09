Thick fog causing visibility issues for Central Florida drivers

More thick fog is expected through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning in Central Florida, so be careful driving out there.

A Dense Fog Advisory is now in effect for much of Central Florida until 10 a.m.

"Dense Fog is expanding across Central Florida," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "Visibilities are falling under 1/2 mile, lower in some areas. Give yourself enough time heading into work and school this morning."

The fog expanded to several parts of Central Florida on Wednesday morning, causing visibility issues for drivers on I-4 in Orlando, Lake Mary, and Sanford.

FOX 35 viewer Ruth Anderson sent in video of the fog over Lake Lizzie.

"Visibilities have started to drop to below 1 mile farther north across northern Brevard, Seminole, and Volusia Counties, and 1.4 to 1.2 mile in some spots," the National Weather Service tweeted.

While you might be tempted, do NOT use your high beams in the fog.

After the fog clears, Wednesday will be one hot day with temperatures in the 80s by the afternoon.

