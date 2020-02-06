TIMELINE: Severe storms arrive in Central Florida

article

Severe storms moved through Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning, briefly sparking a tornado watch for Osceola County and tornado warnings for the rest of Central Florida.

A strong cold front crossed Central Florida late Thursday night. Forecasters predicted a slight risk of damaging winds and even a few isolated tornadoes.

After 10 p.m, the line of storms moved through Gainesville and Ocala. By midnight, heavy rain was pounding the I-4 corridor in Orlando.

The storms continued into early Friday morning, but are forecast to move out of the region as the morning progresses.

The weather drastically improves by Friday afternoon.

Stay with the FOX 35 Weather Team through the day for the absolute latest on this developing weather threat