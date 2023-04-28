TIMELINE: Strong storms could bring hail, frequent lightning, heavy rain to Central Florida on Friday

Friday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. There is the potential for strong to severe storms to return across Central Florida. Moisture and energy from the Gulf of Mexico will be increasing bringing the threat of heavy rain, damaging winds, frequent lightning and hail.

Timeline: When is the best chance for Friday storms to form?

Strong to severe storms are in the forecast today beginning after 10 a.m. and will be in play through 10 p.m.

Hour-by-hour future radar:

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: 84 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees

BEACHES: Stormy weather is expected at the beaches today. Showers and storms will spark up after lunchtime with chances increasing by the hour. Highs hit the low-80s seaside with the chance for gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning. Stay weather aware and keep your eyes on the sky.

THEME PARKS: Another humid day at the theme parks on this Friday. Afternoon highs will reach 84 degrees. Any showers and thunderstorms will develop mainly after 11 a.m.

The severe weather risk will increase during this time. Just like the last few days, the main weather threats include heavy rain, lightning, hail and possible damaging winds. Stay weather aware and when that thunder roars, you should go indoors immediately.

OUTLOOK: Central Florida had very active week of weather, and this trend will continue into the weekend. We've declared Saturday and Sunday FOX 35 Weather Impact Days.

Storm development on Saturday will begin in the afternoon hours. Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail will remain the primary threats during this time.

A cold front arrives on Sunday bringing a final round of showers and storms. Once this front clears, dry air arrives and temperatures return to the low-80s by the start of next week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.