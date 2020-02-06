TIMELINE: When severe storms are expected to arrive in Central Florida

With the impending severe storms headed for Central Florida, the FOX 35 Weather Team is declaring Thursday night into very early Friday a Severe Weather Alert Day.

A strong cold front is developing over the Gulf and will begin to move toward Central Florida by Thursday night. With it comes a slight risk of damaging winds and even a few isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Heavy rain and perhaps some small hail could also visit some spots in the region.

After 10:00 p.m, the line of storms will be around Gainesville and Ocala.

"Then after that, it rolls through Lake County, around Clermont, approaching Sanford and Seminole County," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "The I-4 corridor comes under the gun just after 12:00 a.m."

The storms will continue into Friday morning. There is a chance of some isolated tornadoes and damaging winds.

The weather drastically improves by Friday afternoon.

Stay with the FOX 35 Weather Team through the day for the absolute latest on this developing weather threat and download the FOX 35 Weather App if you have yet to do so.