Titusville police investigate murder-suicide shooting incident

article

Titusville police officers are investigating what they are calling a murder-suicide.

According to officers, a man was fatally shot and the suspected gunman took his own life in an incident that occurred around 5 p.m. at the Forest Park Apartments, located at 521 Rock Pit Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot by the suspect, who then immediately fled the scene on foot into a nearby apartment. Police established a perimeter around the apartment where the suspect was barricaded.

A SWAT team was deployed and tactical measures were used to enter the apartment, where the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact police at (321) 264-7800 or can remain anonymous by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).