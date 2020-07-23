Tracking coronavirus: $600 unemployment benefits set to end; FDA lists 75 'toxic' hand sanitizers

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

8:17 a.m. -- The Osceola County School District is joining other districts in delaying the start of sports in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. New schedule HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- Coronavirus cases are rising in Florida's nursing homes. Over the last five days, there have been 816 new cases.

The state is now taking action by sending teams to investigate. Read more HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- Unemployed Americans depending on the additional $600 weekly unemployment benefit could see the end of it soon. The benefit is set to expire July 31 unless Congress passes legislation to extend the benefits. More HERE.

5:25 a.m. -- Florida brewers are asking the state to let them reopen, as more than 100 businesses may be close to shuttering.

Advertisement

“It’s just really leaving a lot of sales behind or off the table, were not able to do because these people aren’t able to sit down for a beer or two,” said Charles Frizzell, who owns Broken Strings Brewery.

5:00 a.m. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida’s 67 school districts should have the option to delay the start of school “a few weeks” and should not force teachers and parents to return to school if they have underlying medical conditions or if they “just don’t feel comfortable with in-person instruction.” More HERE.

4:30 a.m. -- In the age of routine hand sanitizer use to protect against the novel coronavirus, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging consumers to be wary of at least 75 such products because they may contain a toxic chemical. List HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 379,619 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 9,785 since Tuesday's report. Another 139 Florida residents have died, bringing the death toll to 5,345.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.