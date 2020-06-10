Tracking coronavirus: 66,000 cases in Florida; unemployment protest happening in Central Florida

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- Orange County's stimulus application portal experienced another day of technical issues due to the high volume of users on Tuesday. People we spoke to say they feel the county is giving them false hope that they will get the financial assistance. FOX 35 News viewers contacting us all day, voicing their frustrations. Details HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 66,000 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 2,765.

6:30 a.m. -- It's a terrible coronavirus casualty. The Give Kids the World Village is shutting down indefinitely. The group is instrumental in helping grant the wishes of sick children. More HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie theater chain, said that it currently expects to be “fully open globally” in July, according to a June 9 release from the company.

