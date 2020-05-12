Tracking coronavirus: Cases near 50,000; Trump says we could see a 2nd round of stimulus payments

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 40,982 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is up to 1,735 as most of Florida enters week 2 of Governor Ron DeSantis' Phase 1 reopening plan.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced that I-4 through downtown Orlando will drop down to just one lane starting Wednesday. CLICK HERE for details, alternate routes.

6:00 a.m. -- Coronavirus testing is ramping up in Orange County. A new testing site at Olympia High School is opening for free testing on Tuesday.

7:00 a.m. -- Orange County officials will hand out one million face masks and 200,000 two-ounce hand sanitizer bottles distributed in kits. Each small business will get 200 face masks and 40 bottles of hand sanitizer. Here's where to get them.

8:15 a.m. -- Steak 'n Shake has permanently closed 57 of its locations due to the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Details HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- Dr. Anthony Fauci and other administration officials testify about the return to work and schools in the wake of coronavirus.

10:45 a.m. -- President Trump said Monday his administration is considering a second round of coronavirus stimulus payments. Details HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 49,923 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The death toll has risen to 1,779.

