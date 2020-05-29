Tracking coronavirus: CVS opens more COVID-19 testing sites in Central Florida; cases top 53,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 53,285 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 2,364.

5:30 a.m. -- To give residents more places to get tested, CVS Health has opened additional drive-thru testing sites across Central Florida. List of locations HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Pointing to the constitutional separation of powers, a Leon County circuit judge Thursday refused to order the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to take steps to “fix” the state’s much-maligned unemployment compensation system to process and pay claims.

7:00 a.m. -- Orange County Health Services will expand free COVID-19 testing sites beginning June 1 at Apopka High School, and on June 8 at Ventura Elementary School in Orlando. Residents can also pick up free PPE. Details HERE.

