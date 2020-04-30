Tracking coronavirus: Death toll in Florida tops 1,200 as governor announces Phase 1 reopening plan
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.
4:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 33,193 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 1,218.
5:00 a.m. -- On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced phase one of his plan to reopen Florida from the coronavirus lockdowns. The phase will begin on Monday, May 4th except in the hardest-hit counties of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach. What will be open under Phase 1 HERE.
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News
Advertisement
Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE
Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map