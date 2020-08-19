Tracking coronavirus: Experts predict COVID-19 downward trend will continue in Florida

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

8:03 a.m. -- Respirators, testing supplies and other personal protective equipment (PPE), which have been key tools in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, are on a medical supply shortage list released by the FDA.

6:12 a.m. -- Florida's COVID-19 numbers have been in decline, and experts are hopeful the trend will continue. On Monday, Florida reported the lowest number of new daily cases since June. Read more HERE.

4:56 a.m. -- A Florida school district has quarantined 231 students from two high schools, citing exposure to the coronavirus.

Martin County School District said Tuesday that the students at South Fork High School in Stuart, Florida and Jensen Beach High School will switch to remote learning for 14 days. Read more HERE.

4:04 a.m. -- On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 3,838 cases of coronavirus in the state and another 219 Florida resident deaths. The statewide total of cases is at 579,932. The death toll is at 9,758.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map