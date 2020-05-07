Tracking coronavirus: FDA approves potential vaccine for Phase 2 study; new testing site opens

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 38,002 cases of coronavirus in the state as the death toll rises to 1,539.

5:30 a.m. -- A new coronavirus testing site opens Thursday at Legacy Middle School in Orange County, which is in one of the county's 'hot spots.' More sites are set to open to increase testing. Schedule HERE.

6:15 a.m. -- A Leon County circuit judge Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to force the state to process and pay unemployment claims that have been delayed amid a crush of people losing jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. Details HERE.

6: 30 a.m. -- A wedding photographer who was part of the group that filed a lawsuit against Florida demanding the state immediately pay people waiting on unemployment benefits said the fight is not over.

8:45 a.m. -- Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.

9:15 a.m. -- JetBlue is offering free roundtrip flights to frontline health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Details HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- The FDA has approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, allowing it to move to Phase II and bringing it one step closer to a potential treatment for the devastating disease. Learn more HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- MegaCon Orlando 2020 announced on Thursday morning that the 2020 event is canceled. When the event will return HERE.

12:00 p.m. -- As the country begins to reopen, a member of the U.S. military who serves as a valet for President Trump has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

