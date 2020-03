Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases approach 6,000; some businesses violating stay-at-home orders

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, The Florida Department of Health said there are 5,704 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The number of positive Florida residents is 5,489. The number of deaths stands at 71.

6:00 a.m. -- Communities are stepping up measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but not everybody, unfortunately, is listening. That's why the Orlando Police Department is starting an initiative to try to keep everybody safe.

7:00 a.m. -- Central Florida students will try again at distance learning today after some school districts experienced technical issues on the first day. FOX 35's Sydney Cameron has the details HERE.

7:15 a.m. -- The Trump administration has ruled that gun shops are considered “essential” businesses that should remain open as other businesses are closed to try to stop the spread of coronavirus. Get details HERE.

