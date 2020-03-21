Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases jump nearly 100 to 658, 12th death reported

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- Orange County completes its first night of a mandatory curfew which was issued by Mayor Jerry Demings on Friday. All residents will be required to follow the curfew, which is from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., until further notice. Read more HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health lists 563 cases of coronavirus in Florida and 10 deaths. U.S. cases are up to 19,624 and 260 deaths.

11:00 a.m. -- On Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health announced that Florida's coronavirus cases have jumped to 658. That's up from 563 on Friday. There are now 603 positive Florida residents, 55 non-Florida residents, and 12 deaths reported.

County-by-county:

- Orange: 23 cases

- Volusia: 10 cases

- Osceola: 14 cases

- Seminole: 11 cases

- Brevard: 4 cases

- Hillsborough: 42 cases

Advertisement

(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 HERE)

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live

