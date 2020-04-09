Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases jump to more than 16,300; death toll rises to 354

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health says there are now 15,698 cases of coronavirus in the state as the death toll stands at 323.

6:00 a.m. -- A new, mobile-friendly online application for Reemployment Assistance has been made available by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Get details HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: Roughly one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks. Read more HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are now 16,364 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 354. Read more HERE.

12:00 p.m. -- In an effort to keep customers a safe distance apart while shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, some Publix grocery stores are implementing one-way aisles. Details HERE.

