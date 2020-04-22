Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases near 28,000 as Orange County leaders discuss reopening plans

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that the state has 27,869 cases of coronavirus as the death toll climbs to 867.

5:30 a.m. -- A $483 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small-business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing. Details HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force is set to hold its first virtual meeting Wednesday morning to discuss plans to reopen the economy.

8:00 a.m. -- Flagler County reopened its beaches on Wednesday. Officials are allowing limited access for exercise, swimming and fishing with adherence to social distancing. Congregating and socializing in close proximity are not permitted.

8:30 a.m. -- The novel coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different genetic variations, according to a new study in China. Read more HERE.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map