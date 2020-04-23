Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases near 29,000; retroactive unemployment benefits discussed

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 28,576 cases of coronavirus in the state and 927 deaths.

5:30 a.m. -- According to a letter shared between several state law makers, it appears retroactive unemployment benefits will be available to those who have back-logged applications. Get details HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- A new coronavirus testing site opens in Osceola County.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map