Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases near 53,000; Disney announces planned reopening date

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show there are 52,634 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is up to 2,319.

5:00 a.m. -- Disney and SeaWorld are both one step closer to reopening. But be prepared for some major changes. Reopening plans HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance on the use and reliability of antibody testing, saying that in a population where prevalence of COVID-19 is low, “less than half of those testing positive will truly have antibodies.”

6:15 a.m. -- The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex reopens Thursday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Guests should expect some new safety restrictions in place for social distancing. Details HERE.

