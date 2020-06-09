Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases near 65,000; Orange County to accept more stimulus applications

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of June 8, there are more than 7 million people across the world confirmed to have COVID-19 and over 400,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus, according to the most recent data available from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

5:30 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show there are 64,904 cases of coronavirus in the state and 2,712 deaths.

6:00 a.m. -- Orange County will be accepting applications once again on Tuesday for the new Orange CARES for residents program after the website stopped taking new applications on Monday just minutes after opening. Requirements to apply HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting three food distribution events starting Tuesday to help families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Details HERE.

