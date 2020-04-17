Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 23,000; Gov. DeSantis to discuss reopening the state
ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.
4:30 a.m. -- Florida currently has 23,340 cases of COVID-19 and 633 death as scientists around the world race to find a cure. Read more HERE.
5:15 a.m. -- President Donald Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases. Details HERE.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the Governor's news conference
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live
Advertisement
Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE
Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map