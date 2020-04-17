Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 24,700; death toll 726

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:30 a.m. -- Florida currently has 23,340 cases of COVID-19 and 633 death as scientists around the world race to find a cure. Read more HERE.

5:15 a.m. -- President Donald Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases. Details HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis' Economic Task Force will meet on Friday to discuss plans to reopen Florida's economy.

8:30 a.m. -- Some Americans expressed concern Thursday that the Internal Revenue Service mistakenly sent their stimulus check deposits to the wrong bank account. Read more HERE.

9:45 a.m. -- Publix confirmed to FOX 35 News that two employees at their Orlando-area grocery stores have tested positive for COVID-19. Details HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are now 24,119 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 686.

Advertisement

11:30 a.m. -- Florida’s unemployment rate shot up to 4.3% in March, as coronavirus-induced closures of Florida’s theme parks, hotels and large numbers of businesses caused the highest levels of joblessness in almost two years. Details HERE.

3 p.m. -- Osceola County officials gave an update on coronavirus.

4 p.m. -- Orange County leaders held a COVID-19 briefing.

6:30 p.m. -- President Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force held its daily COVID-19 briefing.

7 p.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are now 24,753 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The death toll is now 726.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the Governor's news conference

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map