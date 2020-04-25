Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 30,500; Task Force launches public comment portal

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 30,533 coronavirus cases in the state. The death toll 1,046.

7:30 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health seems to indicated that Orange County is seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases. Details HERE.

8:15 a.m. -- People on social media are puttig out a call, asking others to join a virtual protest using #FLDEOVIRTUALPROTEST. Read more HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- The Re-Open Florida Task Force launched a public comment submission portal on Saturday open to all Floridians. Submit your comments HERE.

