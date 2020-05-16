Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 44,000; ULA dedicates rocket launch to frontline workers

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:30 a.m. -- As of 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, there are 44,138 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 1,917.

7:00 a.m. – The United Launch Alliance is dedicating its Saturday launch to workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic and those who have lost their lives. Read the message being sent into space HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- Democrats powered a massive $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill through the House on Friday, an election-year measure designed to brace a U.S. economy in free fall and a health care system struggling to contain a pandemic still pummeling the country.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map: ​​​​

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live