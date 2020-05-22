Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 48,600; Central Florida's smaller attractions closer to reopening

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 48,675 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 2,144.

5:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) on Thursday announced a data breach in the state's unemployment system that may have exposed the personal information of those applying for reemployment assistance. Details HERE.

6:15 a.m. -- Orange County approved the reopening plans of smaller Orlando-area theme parks, like FunSpot, Gatorland, and ICON Park after months of being shut down because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. More HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- People around the country are getting ready for the Memorial Day weekend, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, some plans have fallen through altogether. Anyone planning on hitting the sand this weekend should expect some new rules.

8:00 a.m. -- In ordinary times, the beaches and roads along Florida’s Space Coast would be packed with hundreds of thousands of spectators, eager to witness the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years. In the age of coronavirus, local officials and NASA are split on whether that’s a good idea.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Advertisement

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News