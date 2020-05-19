Tracking Coronavirus: Florida death passes 2,000; Orange County giving free PPE at test sites

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

3:30 a.m. -- As of 3:30 a.m., the Florida Department of Health reports there are 46,442 cases of coronavirus in the state and a death toll of 1,997.

4:00 a.m. -- Are you curious about whether you ever had the coronavirus and just never knew it? Donate blood and you could find out. More HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says vaccination rates for children have dropped amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many parents have forgone visits and rescheduled vaccination appointments to limit exposure to COVID-19. Details HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Orange County is giving out free personal protective equipment to residents who get tested at Riverside Elementary School on Tuesday. Get details HERE.

7:15 a.m. -- As Walt Disney World prepares to allow some third-party shops and restaurants to open at its Disney Springs entertainment complex later this week, it’s posting a warning. Read it HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- The IRS and the U.S. Treasury Department will begin sending economic stimulus payments on preloaded debit cards this week, the Trump administration said on Monday. Details HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer visited a mobile COVID-19 testing site.

11:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from state health officials show that there have been 46,944 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, resulting in a death toll of 2,052. That is an additional 502 cases and 55 deaths since Monday morning. Details HERE.

