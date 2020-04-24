Tracking coronavirus: Florida death toll passes 1,000 as cases rise to more than 30,100

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health published the new numbers for positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday evening. The latest numbers from state health officials show that there are 29,648 cases of COVID-19 in Florida with a death toll of 987. Read more HERE.

4:30 a.m. -- Congress delivered a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending Thursday, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs. What the bill contains HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- New data shows that Florida may not be able to reopen until mid-June. Details HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- President Donald Trump will be holding a signing ceremony Friday for a bill providing a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reporst that there are now 30,174 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 1,012.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map