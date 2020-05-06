Tracking coronavirus: Florida death toll rises to over 1,500; Cases top 38,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:45 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health shows that the state has 37,439 cases of coronavirus. The death toll is at 1,471.

5:00 a.m. -- A local COVID-19 survivor believes her role in the clinical trial of a treatment drug for the virus may have saved her life. Her story HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- Disney reported a steep decline in profit as many segments of its media and entertainment offerings ground to a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more about when Disney could be reopening HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- Though there is currently no known scientific cure for the disease known as COVID-19, researchers have created an antibody "that neutralizes SARS-CoV-2" in cells, offering the potential for prevention and treatment. Details HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Many Floridians trying to get help through the state's unemployment system have voiced anger and frustration over what Governor Ron DeSantis described as a system that "just totally broke." With that said, Orlando attorney John Morgan has offered to help DeSantis fix the problem. Details HERE.

8:30 a.m. -- Publix has confirmed to FOX 35 News that three more employees in the Orlando-area have tested positive for coronavirus. Read more HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- In the 11:00 a.m. update, The Florida Department of Health says cases in Florida are at 38,002 as the death toll rises to 1,539.

