Tracking Coronavirus: Florida deaths rise by over 70; Governor wants investigation into unemployment system

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 36,897 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 1,399 as Phase 1 of Governor DeSantis' reopening plan begins.

5:30 a.m. -- Cinco de Mayo is today and is traditionally a big holiday for bars and nightclubs, but the coronavirus pandemic has dealt those establishments another blow.

7:30 a.m. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday ordered an investigation into how the state ended up with a faulty unemployment website that he has previously described as a clunker. Details HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to give an update on the coronavirus response at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it live HERE.

9:35 a.m. -- To thank grocery store employees for working hard during the coronavirus outbreak, the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) will be providing hundreds of workers with lunch this week.

10:30 a.m. -- The latest numbers from state health officials show that there have been 37,439 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, resulting in a death toll of 1,471. That is an additional 542 cases and 72 deaths since Monday morning. Read more HERE.

