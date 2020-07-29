Tracking coronavirus: Florida might extend statewide evictions ban, governor says

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:57 a.m. -- Lake County Schools says that parents need to choose how their children will return to school in the fall by Wednesday, July 29th. See the options HERE.

5:15 a.m. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he might extend the statewide moratorium on housing evictions that is set to expire on Saturday.

DeSantis signaled the possibility of the extension during a roundtable discussion in Orlando about the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, saying officials will have “something on that soon.” The moratorium, which was implemented in April, allows people to avoid eviction from their homes amid the virus outbreak.

4:02 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 9,230 new cases of COVID-19 and 186 more deaths. The statewide total is now at 441,977 cases and the death toll is 6,117. Another update is due around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

