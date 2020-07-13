Tracking Coronavirus: Florida nears 270,000 cases after largest single-day increase of infections

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

9:00 a.m. -- Orange County will have free coronavirus testing available at Barnett Park between July 13th through 17th and then once again between July 20th through 24th. Testing will run between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and appointments are required.

8:18 a.m. -- Orange County has closed the portal for stimulus applications just after 18 minutes of opening, as it reached its 10,000-user capacity.

8:00 a.m. -- Orange County opened its CARES application portal for possibly the last time. They will accept another 10,000 applicants for $1,000 stimulus checks. Where to apply HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- Days after Costco Wholesale announced it would be reducing its special operating hours for seniors and immunocompromised shoppers to two days a week, the retailer decided to keep the measure at five days a week due to a surge in coronavirus cases. More about the hours HERE.

Advertisement

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported that there have been 269,811 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 4,242 deaths. That is an increase in 15,300 cases and 45 deaths since the numbers were reported on Saturday morning.

That is the highest single-day increase of cases yet. The previous record was on July 3, with an increase of 11,458 new cases.

In the last seven days, there have been 69,700 new cases and 511 deaths, according to health official data. A month ago, fewer than 5 percent of tests came up positive on a daily average. Over the past week, the daily average exceeded 19 percent.

RELATED: Interactive map of COVID-19 cases across Florida

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs were originally able to operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. However, the state has put a temporary ban on liquor sales at bars as COVID-19 cases surge, forcing many bars to close.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

RELATED: 2 Florida strip clubs, including one in Orlando, shut down for violating COVID-19 rules

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

RELATED: Florida sets record week for coronavirus deaths

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

RELATED: President Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Globally, there have been over 12.9 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 569,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the interactive John Hopkins University dashboard

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.