Tracking coronavirus: Florida reports lowest number of coronavirus cases since June

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:27 a.m. -- Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in Florida’s primary election. Officials say there will be some important changes because of the coronavirus pandemic. Details HERE.

6:23 a.m. -- The majority of Floridians would support a statewide mask mandate, according to new survey from the University of South Florida. Read more HERE.

5:03 a.m. -- The Orange County School Board will proceed with plans to reopen schools for face-to-face learning on Friday, August 21.

The board held a special meeting on Monday to discuss recommendations from the Medical Advisory Committee about in-class instruction.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,678 on Monday, the lowest reported since June. The total number of cases in Florida is now 576,094. The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 9,539, an increase of 87 since Sunday's update.

