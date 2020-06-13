Tracking coronavirus: Florida sees spike in cases; 7 potential vaccines moving forward

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

8:15 a.m. -- Orange County leaders hope that the third time is a charm on Monday when they reopen the application portal for residents to apply for $1,000 stimulus checks. How to apply HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Flagler tourism officials are asking restaurants to take a 'Pledge to Prevent' by providing a safe dining experience amid the pandemic. More HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- There are 7 potential COVID-19 vaccines currently in Phase II, also known as expanded safety trials, as of June 12. According to the New York Times, in Phase II, “scientists give the vaccine to hundreds of people split into groups, such as children and the elderly, to see if the vaccine acts differently in them. These trials further test the vaccine’s safety and ability to stimulate the immune system.” Read more HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- On Friday, the Florida Department of Health says there are 70,971 confirmed cases in the state, up 1,902 from Thursday. The death toll is at 2,877.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE