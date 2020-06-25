Expand / Collapse search

Tracking coronavirus: Floridians to quarantine if traveling to NY; testing ramps up after record day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

8:30 a.m. -- The extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits for out-of-work Americans is set to expire at the end of July, even as the coronavirus pandemic and related economic lockdown continue to trigger a historic number of layoffs.

7:45 a.m. -- An online petition asking Walt Disney World officials to delay the reopening of the parks amid the coronavirus pandemic has garnered nearly 10,000 signatures. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- The CDC released its latest forecast of expected U.S. coronavirus deaths, predicting that between 130,000 and 150,000 Americans would die of the virus by July 18. Details HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Orange County officials are keeping a close eye on hospital bed capacities.  As coronavirus numbers are skyrocketing, they say hospitalizations are increasing as well. 

Orange County officials are keeping a close eye on hospital bed capacities. As coronavirus numbers are skyrocketing, they say hospitalizations are increasing as well.

“For me, I wasn’t worried, but I guess I should have been,” said Chris Martin, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

6:00 a.m. -- More Orlando firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, and some of the cases are following the trend of the coronavirus skewing younger. 

5:30 a.m. -- The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are ordering a mandatory 14-day quarantine on visitors from states with high COVID-19 cases, including Florida, starting Thursday. See what other states are included HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 109,014 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,281 deaths. That is an increase of 5,511 cases and 43 deaths since Tuesday morning.

