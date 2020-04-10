Tracking coronavirus: Global deaths reach 100,000; Florida cases top 17,500 with nearly 400 dead
ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.
4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health announced a new statewide total of 16,826 -- 16,323 of those cases are Florida residents. There are 371 deaths.
5:00 a.m. -- Starting Friday, AdventHealth says they will offer drive-up testing for the coronavirus at the Daytona International Speedway. Details HERE.
6:00 a.m. -- The University of Central Florida announced they are expanding their remote instruction for all summer sessions. The earliest face-to-face classes could resume in the fall. Read more HERE.
11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are now 17,531 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 390.
County-by-County cases:
- Orange: 895
- Brevard: 115
- Volusia: 187
- Osceola: 300
- Seminole: 235
- Flagler: 44
Advertisement
1:30 pm. -- The number of deaths that have been attributed to COVID-19 worldwide crossed 100,000 on Friday, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Read more HERE.
2:00 p.m. -- The XFL’s future appeared to be in doubt as COO Jeffrey Pollock said in a Friday conference call that all employees had been laid off, according to multiple reports.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map
Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map