Tracking coronavirus: Gyms to reopen Monday as part of "full phase 1"

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:15 a.m. -- According to state health officials, Florida has 43,210 cases of coronavirus and 1,875 deaths.

5:00 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to make an announcement about the reopening of gyms in Florida. Details HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- A section of Interstate 4 through downtown Orlando will be closed through next Monday morning as part of a plan to speed up road construction projects during the coronavirus pandemic. More HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- CVS is opening 10 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in the Sunshine State on Friday with three of them in Central Florida. Locations, how to pre-register HERE.

8:45 a.m. -- The Democratic-controlled House is pressing ahead Friday with votes on another massive rescue bill that would pump almost $1 trillion to state and local governments, renew $1,200 cash payments for individuals, and extend a $600 weekly supplemental federal unemployment benefit.

10:30 a.m. -- U.S. retail sales tumbled 16.4% from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened stores across the country and weighed down a sinking economy.

1:00 p.m. -- Floridians can get back to the gym and fitness centers starting Monday as part of a "full phase 1," Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Friday. Details HERE.

