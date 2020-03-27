Tracking coronavirus: House expected to vote on $2.2 trillion stimulus package; Florida cases top 2,400

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- A mandate for Orange and Osceola counties residents to "stay-at-home" for two weeks is now in effect. It began at 11 p.m. and will last for two weeks, ending on until April 9.

6:00 a.m. -- The House is expected to vote on Friday on the $2.2 trillion stimulus package that would help aid Americans during the coronavirus outbreak. Read more HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- As of Friday morning, Florida coronavirus cases are at 2,484. There have been 29 deaths.

8:00 a.m. -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but remains in charge of the U.K.'s response to the outbreak.

(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 HERE)

Advertisement

FULL COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com