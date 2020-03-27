Tracking coronavirus: House passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package; Florida cases near 3,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- A mandate for Orange and Osceola counties residents to "stay-at-home" for two weeks is now in effect. It began at 11 p.m. and will last for two weeks, ending on until April 9.

6:00 a.m. -- The House is expected to vote on Friday on the $2.2 trillion stimulus package that would help aid Americans during the coronavirus outbreak. Read more HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- As of Friday morning, Florida coronavirus cases are at 2,484. There have been 29 deaths.

8:00 a.m. -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but remains in charge of the U.K.'s response to the outbreak.

11:30 a.m. -- In an update on Friday, the Florida Department of Health announced there are now 2,765 cases of coronavirus in Florida. The death toll has risen once again. However, one section of the website lists 34 deaths and the dashboard lists 35 deaths. We will update once the department's website is clear.

1:30 p.m. -- The House rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday, tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more HERE.

2:30 p.m. -- A Dutch cruise liner announced the death of four of its passengers Friday who apparently contracted COVID-19 aboard the ship. Read more HERE.

