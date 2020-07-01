Tracking coronavirus: Moratorium on foreclosures and evictions extended; cases top 152,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:30 a.m. -- Seminole County's face mask order is now in effect, and not even a day into it, the policy is already sparking debate.

An online petition is working to gather protesters in Sanford on Wednesday. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- The Brevard County Commission on Tuesday opted not to vote on a controversial order that would require face coverings to be worn in public places.

5:45 a.m. -- The Osceola County School District is giving families three choices for going back to school in the fall. Read the options in detail HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order extending a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in the state to August 1. Details HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 6,093 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total to 152,434. The death toll has increased by 58 for a total of 3,505.

