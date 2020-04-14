Tracking coronavirus: New testing site to open at Mall at Millenia; Florida deaths top 500

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health says there are 21,019 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is up to 499.

5:30 a.m. -- Flagler County is opening a new testing site. Details HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says that Orange County is seeing a flattening of the curve when it comes to the coronavirus, but that residents should remain cautious. Read more HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- Disney Cruise Line announced Tuesday that they would be extending the suspension of new departures on three of their ships until mid-May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

9:30 a.m. -- Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings stated on Monday that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been deemed an "essential business" in Florida by Governor Ron Desantis. Details HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- AdventHealth will open a second COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Orlando at the Mall at Millenia on Wednesday. Details HERE.

11:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health announced that were are 21,367 coronavirus cases in the state, a jump of 348 since Monday. The death toll has risen to 524. Read more HERE.

